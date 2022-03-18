bears

Watch: Pet Pigs Team Up to Chase Off Attacking Bear

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of pet pigs successfully fended off an attack by a bear that jumped into their pen in New Milford, Connecticut in a you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it moment Thursday night.

The whole thing was captured on Ring video.

The video shows the bear climb up and over the fence to the pen holding the two pigs, named Mary and Hammy.

The bear began to attack Mary, but she was able to push back against her much larger foe and then Hammy charged the bear and scared it across to the other side of the pen.

"I am very proud of them because Hammy, the little one especially, he’s afraid of his own shadow and the way he came charging out when he seen Mary tussling with the bear," said Rebecca Shaw, who owns the pigs. "He was like 'oh no, no way, get out.'"

After a few moments, the bear jumped out of the pen.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

bearspigsNew MilfordConnecticut Wildlife
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us