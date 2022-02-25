Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Protesters living in Europe, Asia and the Americas condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine with multi-day protests in front of Russian embassies and major city thoroughfares. European landmarks also lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag in symbolic support. See the pictures. 16 photos 1/16 Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images Tbilisi, Georgia – People gather for a rally in support of Ukraine in front of parliament, protesting the war in Ukraine and demanding the Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Gharibashvili, to step down, after he said he would not introduce sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022 in Tbilisi, Georgia. 2/16 Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Turin, Italy – Protesters rally in support of Ukraine near the Russian Embassy, Feb. 25, 2022 in Turin, Italy. 3/16 Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images London, United Kingdom – A demonstrator cries at a rally staged in front of the Downing Street gates, London, Feb. 25, 2022 to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 4/16 Sergei Mikhailichenko/AFP via Getty Images St. Petersburg, Russia – Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in central St. Petersburg on Feb. 24, 2022. 5/16 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images New York, United States – People holding a large Ukrainian flag gather for a “Stand With Ukraine” rally in Times Square on Feb. 24, 2022, in New York City. Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and allies marched from Times Square, to the Russian Mission, then to the United Nations to show support for Ukraine and protest against the Russian invasion. 6/16 Burak Kara/Getty Images Istanbul, Turkey – Ukranians protest outside the Russian Consulate on Feb. 25, 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. 7/16 Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images Dublin, Ireland – Mykhailo Makarov of Ukraine (but currently living in Dublin) protests at the entrance to the Embassy of Russia in Dublin where, prior to his arrival, red paint was poured on the coat of arms of the Russian Federation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. 8/16 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Washington, D.C., United States – Anti-war demonstrators protest Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in Lafayette Park near the White House, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 9/16 John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images Berlin, Germany – Demonstrators display a giant Ukrainian flag in front of the Chancellery in Berlin as they protest on Feb. 24, 2022 against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 10/16 Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images Bordeaux, France – A Ukrainian flag is raised with French and European Union flags in support for the Ukrainian people in front of the city hall of Bordeaux, France, Feb. 25, 2022. 11/16 Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images Moscow, Russia – Police officers detain a man holding a placard reading “no war” during a protest at Pushkinskaya Square on Feb. 24, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. 12/16 Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images Tokyo, Japan – A man protests in front of Shibuya Station, Feb. 24, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has strongly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and stated that it undermines the foundation of the international order. Japan has also joined other nations in imposing economic sanctions on Russia. 13/16 Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images Madrid, Spain – Protesters hold placards and flags after the first Russian attacks registered in Ukraine on February 24, in Madrid, Spain. Ukrainians living in Madrid gathered in front of the Russian embassy to protest against the attacks. 14/16 Bart Maat/AFP via Getty Images The Hague, Netherlands – Ukrainians protest against Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, in front of the NATO building in The Hague, Feb. 25, 2022. 15/16 Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images Taipei, Taiwan – Protesters display placards in front of the Representative Office of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission to protest against Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022, in Taipei, Taiwan. Protests have erupted around the world in support of Ukraine, after Russian forces invaded the country earlier this week. 16/16 Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images Berlin, Germany – A woman protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of Brandenburg gate, Feb. 24, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. This article tagged under: Russia-Ukraine Crisisprotests More Photo Galleries Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine Pictures from the Russian Attacks on Ukraine Olympic Fashion Passion at the 2022 Winter Games PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years