Phylicia Rashad Says Bill Cosby Release ‘Corrected' a ‘Miscarriage of Justice'

Phylicia Rashad, who co-starred as Clair Huxtable alongside Bill Cosby in "The Cosby Show," forcefully defended her former co-star after Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

"FINALLY!!!!" read Rashad's tweet, sent Wednesday shortly after news broke of Cosby's pending release. "A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Rashad, who is scheduled to start a new job as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University on Thursday, had previously spoken out in support of Cosby after he was accused of sexual assault.

