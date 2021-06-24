Photos: Search and Rescue Ongoing After Miami Condo Partially Collapses Published 1 hour ago • Updated 26 mins ago At least one person is dead after a 12-story condominium collapsed just north of Miami Beach early Thursday morning. A massive search and rescue is currently underway to find survivors or other victims of the collapse. 8 photos 1/8 ReliableNewsMedia Firefighters sift through rubble in search of survivors or victims trapped after a condominium partially collapsed in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 2/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP A section of a partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Firefighters search a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 3/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 4/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP Firefighters search a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 5/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP Firefighters stand by after a partial collapse of a building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 6/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP A firefighter search a building after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 7/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP Close up view of a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. 8/8 Wilfredo Lee/AP Bystanders look at a partially collapsed building early Thursday, morning June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account. This article tagged under: building collapseMiami More Photo Galleries A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose Top Moments From the 2021 Billboard Awards Basketball Hall of Fame: A Look Back at Kobe Bryant's Legendary Career