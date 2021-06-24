Photos: Search and Rescue Ongoing After Miami Condo Partially Collapses

At least one person is dead after a 12-story condominium collapsed just north of Miami Beach early Thursday morning. A massive search and rescue is currently underway to find survivors or other victims of the collapse.

ReliableNewsMedia
Firefighters sift through rubble in search of survivors or victims trapped after a condominium partially collapsed in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A section of a partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Firefighters search a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Firefighters search a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Firefighters stand by after a partial collapse of a building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A firefighter search a building after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Close up view of a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Bystanders look at a partially collapsed building early Thursday, morning June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Florida. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account.

