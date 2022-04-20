celebrity real estate

Photos: LA Rams' Aaron Donald Sold His Calabasas Mansion for $6.258M

Check out photos of the Rams player's estate, complete with private barbershop and kid-sized entertainment room.

By Maggie More

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images/Jeff Elson

Just over two months after his Super Bowl LVI victory with the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald has another win to celebrate: he just sold his lavish 7,036-square-foot Calabasas mansion for a whopping $6.258 million.

Jeff Elson

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath, four-car-garage property sold for about $8,000 over asking price.

Jeff Elson
First reported by the LA Times, the "extraordinary custom Mediterranean in the guard gated Oaks of Calabasas" was listed by RE/MAX agent Jordan Cohen.

Jeff Elson

With "a grand two story entry, oversized self contained guest quarters" and "resort quality rear grounds" that include a large pool, hammocks suspended above the water, a fire pit to the side and a decked-out entertaining space complete with grill, it's no wonder this stunning home in the foothills sold in just under two weeks.

Jeff Elson

Check out the estate, complete with private barbershop and kid-sized entertainment room, here:

This article tagged under:

celebrity real estatereal estateAaron Donaldluxury real estate
