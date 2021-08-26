Photos: Kabul Bombers Kill 12 US Service Members Among Crowds of Afghans in Blasts Near Airport

Crowds of Afghans fleeing from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan at Kabul's airport were caught in an attack by two suicide bombers on Thursday, Aug. 26. U.S. service members were among those killed by the attack.
Follow our live coverage on the bombing here.
7 photos
1/7
Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A view of the entrance of a hospital after two explosions reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, the center of evacuation efforts from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. No causalities of any of the many nationalities at the airport have been confirmed yet.
2/7
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
Taliban fighters stand on a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.
3/7
Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Injured people being carried to a hospital as unspecified number of casualties reported after two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.
4/7
AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon
Airplanes are parked on the tarmac after a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
5/7
AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
6/7
Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Afghan people who want to leave the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.
7/7
AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon
A U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours.