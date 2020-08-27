Photos: Hurricane Laura Leaves Trail of Damage After Landfall

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight as a Category 4 hurricane on Lake Charles, Louisiana, leaving a trail of wreckage in its wake.
Emergency responders had to wait hours before they were able to check the extent of the damage done by the storm.
Joe Readle/Getty Images
Joe Readle/Getty Images
The Capitol One Bank Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city.
Joe Readle/Getty Images
An escalator is seen in Capitol One Bank Tower after it had its windows blown out by Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city.
Joe Readle/Getty Images
A room has its roof blown off in a hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Joe Readle/Getty Images
A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Joe Readle/Getty Images
A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets of rubble in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
People walk past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020. Hurricane Laura slammed into Louisiana Thursday, with the monster category 4 storm prompting warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Dustin Amos, right, walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.
Joe Readle/Getty Images
A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Readle/Getty Images
Debris and downed power lines cover a street after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on Aug. 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Eric Gay/AP
A tree is uprooted in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Sabine Pass, Texas.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Reginald Duhon prepares to work at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, 2020, overwhelm streets in Sabine Pass, Texas. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the eastern part of the state.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
Floodwater caused by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, 2020, cover the streets in Sabine Pass, Texas. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the eastern part of the state.