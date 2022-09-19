Photos: Hurricane Fiona Batters Dominican Republic After Knocking Out Power in Puerto Rico Published 57 mins ago • Updated 53 mins ago Hurricane Fiona left most of Puerto Rico without power and brought major flooding and destruction to the island. The storm then made landfall in the Dominican Republic, leaving a trail of devastation in its path. 10 photos 1/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images A man and two children walk in a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. Hurricane Fiona smashed into Puerto Rico, knocking out the US island territory’s power while dumping torrential rain and wreaking catastrophic damage before making landfall in the Dominican Republic on Sept. 19. 2/10 MELVIN PEREIRA/AFP via Getty Images A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18, 2022. 3/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images People await inside a shelter after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. 4/10 ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP via Getty Images A man wades through a flooded street in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 19, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. 5/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on September 18, 2022. 6/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images A flooded street is seen after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. 7/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images A woman stands outside her flooded house after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. 8/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images People arrive at a shelter after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. 9/10 ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP via Getty Images People remain next to a flooded street in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 19, 2022, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. 10/10 JOSE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images A woman watches a street flooded after the passage of hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022. This article tagged under: Hurricane FionaPuerto RicoDominican RepublicHurricaneNatural disasters More Photo Galleries A Royal Goodbye: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral in Pictures Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II King Charles III: A Life in Photos