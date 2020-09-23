Photos: Enraged by Breonna Taylor Decision, Protesters Gather Nationwide

Outraged by a Kentucky grand jury's announcement that no charges will be brought against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor, protesters took to the streets Wednesday in cities across the U.S.

Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for the protests that have gripped the nation since May — drawing attention to entrenched racism and the demand for police reform. The announcement drew immediate sadness, frustration and anger from many in Louisville and beyond.