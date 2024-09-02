Fake ads in Philly falsely claim the Eagles are endorsing Kamala Harris

New ads have appeared around Philadelphia that claim Vice President Kamala Harris is the "official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles."

The team told NBC10 that the ads are counterfeit and they are working to have the ads removed.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

The ads show a sideview of a drawing of a person who is, presumably, Harris, holding a football and wearing an Eagles helmet along with the name, "Kamala" in big, bold letters.

The ads also link to Philadelphiaeagles.com/vote -- which is a real site that the team has set up to help provide nonpartisan information to allow people to know how to register to vote and learn more about upcoming elections.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

However, there is no listing on that site for any "official candidate."

So far, at least six ads have been spotted around town -- one has been reported online at the intersection of 16th and Spring Garden streets and NBC10's cameras found one at the intersection of 18th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Center City Philadelphia.

It's currently unknown who may have created and paid for these ads.

But, the team began taking them down Monday and hopes to have them all removed by Tuesday morning. One of the ads in the city's University City neighborhood was covered up by copies of the Philadelphia Eagles statement saying that the ads are counterfeit.

A photo of copies of the Eagles statement placed over the counterfeit ad in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood.

Intersection Media, the New York-based company which owns the bus shelters where the ads were spotted, also released a statement.

"We are aware that several of our bus shelters located in Philadelphia have been vandalized and that the paid advertising copy in each of those shelters has been replaced with unauthorized copy," a spokesperson wrote. "While our bus shelters have locks that typically prevent the installation of unauthorized copy by non-Intersection staff, occasionally people find a way to unlock the ad box and insert unauthorized copy. The unauthorized copy in this case implies an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Philadelphia Eagles. We note that the Eagles and Intersection had nothing to do with the creation or posting of this unauthorized copy and Intersection staff will be removing the ads as soon as possible."

A city spokesperson also released a statement in response to the ads, calling them "illegally placed."

"These were not digital ads placed by the Harris campaign, the Philadelphia EAGLES, SEPTA, The City of Philadelphia or the media agency, Intersection, that handles the transit ad space," the spokesperson wrote. "This was not a digital breach; whomever is responsible for the illegally placed posters, broke into the securely covered shelter ad space and somehow put the posters in the space. Intersection has advised the City’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) that they plan to conduct a full inventory tomorrow of all bus shelters, and remove any illegally posters. The City has a process to review all bus shelter ads but this, again, was not a digital ad."

NBC10 also reached out to Kamala Harris' campaign. A spokesperson told us "no comment."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.