COVID-19

Pharmacist Who ‘Intentionally' Destroyed 500 COVID Vaccine Doses Gets Three Years in Prison

Steven Brandenburg was fired from the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in December after the hospital said he admitted he "intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration"

Hand with medical glove holding covid 19 corona virus vaccine vial bottle for injection on medical pharmacy background.
Getty Images (Stock photo)

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the Wisconsin pharmacist who destroyed 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to three years in prison with another three years of supervised release.

Steven Brandenburg in January agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Theoretically, he could have faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count, NBC News reported. But under federal sentencing guidelines, Brandenburg was looking at up to 51 months behind bars.

U.S. & World

FBI 7 hours ago

How an FBI-Run Messaging App Tricked Organized Crime

U.S.-Mexico border 12 hours ago

Mom Sees Daughter on TV After 6 Years Apart, Leads to Tearful Reunion at US Border

Brandenburg was fired from the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in December after the hospital said he admitted he "intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us