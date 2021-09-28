Pfizer Submits Data to FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial trial data to the Food and Drug Administration to clear its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11, officials announced Tuesday.

The FDA is expected to take at least several weeks to analyze data collected in a trial that included more than 2,000 children before it would grant emergency use authorization.

A formal submission to request emergency use authorization of the companies’ vaccine is expected to follow in the coming weeks, officials said in a release.

The two-dose vaccine, which is already authorized in teens aged 12 to 15 and fully approved for ages 16 and up, has shown to be safe, while prompting a "well tolerated" and "robust" antibody response among the younger, targeted group.

