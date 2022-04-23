Supreme Court

Person Sets Themself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The area was closed for investigation Friday night after the unidentified person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital

The US Supreme Court
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

A person set themself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the unidentified person to a local hospital.

The Supreme Court was not in session at the time, and Congress is in recess. The Capitol is directly across the street from the Supreme Court.

NBC News has reached out to the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us