Climber Detained After Reaching Top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower

A person who climbed the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco Tuesday morning was seen being detained by authorities as they reached the top of the skyscraper.
Police said citizens flagged down officers at about 9:21 a.m. to inform them someone was climbing the city's tallest tower.
Officers observed the person, identified as a man, climbing the tower on his own power.
He reached the top of the building at about 11 a.m.
Streets in the area have been closed, police said.
The public has been asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Updates to come.