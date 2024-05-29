Person killed after becoming trapped in airplane engine at Netherlands airport

An investigation has been launched into a fatal incident in the Netherlands after someone ended up trapped in an airplane engine, authorities said Wednesday according to NBC News.

The incident occurred at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol as a KLM flight was preparing to leave for Billund, Denmark, according to a statement from the Dutch airline. Details on how the person "ended up in a running aircraft engine" are not yet clear and there is no identifying information on the victim.

"We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol," the airline said. "The circumstances are currently under investigation."

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the military police force, said it was investigating the incident.

"All passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of," the agency said.

A statement posted to social media by the Schiphol Airport described the situation as “horrible.”

Mark Harbers, Dutch minister of infrastructure, described it as "terrible news" in a post on X.

"My condolences go out to the relatives of the victim and the people who witnessed the accident," Harbers wrote.

