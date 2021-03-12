Two people were killed early Friday morning in a collision that sent a truck crashing through a block wall and into a Garden Grove pool.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Earlier, a police officer saw a driver in a Dodge RAM truck traveling at high speed in a parking lot before speeding onto the street.

The officer, with patrol vehicle lights and sirens activated, followed the truck, which struck a car at Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue.

Images from the scene show a white truck overturned and partially submerged inside a residential pool near a heavily damaged block wall.

A second car ended up on its side farther down the street. A sheared fire hydrant can also be seen feet away from the overturned car.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Update: Plan being developed to remove vehicle from pool to confirm number of victims in vehicle. pic.twitter.com/yONsjB1QIH — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 12, 2021

The truck driver died at the scene. The driver of the car died at a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.