Woman killed by gator while kayaking on central Florida lake: Police

A woman was attacked and killed by an alligator while kayaking on a lake in central Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Lake Kissimmee at Lake Kissimmee State Park, Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said.

A woman was canoeing when she encountered an alligator and went into the water, wildlife officials said. The woman was later recovered from the water and declared dead.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The woman had been with another person at the time of the attack, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to assist, and that Osceola County officials were also called to assist as the lake is between both counties.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators didn’t release any details about the attack or the alligator. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper has been dispatched to the area.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, officials said. FWC administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

No other information was immediately available.