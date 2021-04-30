Pentagon Stops All Border Wall Construction Projects Paid for With Military Funds

The Biden administration announced Friday that it would cancel all construction on the border wall that was paid for using redirected military funds, a Defense Department spokesman said.

The Trump administration increased its use of Defense dollars to build portions of the border wall after Congress refused to appropriate money toward the project in early 2019.

On Friday, Deputy Pentagon Spokesman Jamal Brown said, "Consistent with [President Biden’s] proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account."

