Pennsylvania Girl, 3, Dies After Current Carries Her Over NC Waterfall: Officials

The toddler was identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania

A 3-year-old girl died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening in North Carolina, according to authorities. 

The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family when she was swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current pushed her over the falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. 

The Jackson County Emergency Management 911 Center received a call about the child at 5:50 p.m. Sunday and emergency responders from multiple counties responded to the scene and attempted to locate the child. 

