Peet's Coffee rewarding ‘disloyal' customers with free drink for National Coffee Day

One coffee brand is celebrating National Coffee Day by rewarding customers for being disloyal.

Peet's Coffee announced a "Disloyalty Program" where customers can redeem rewards points from rival coffee brands for a free beverage on National Coffee Day, which is Sept. 29.

Anyone with a rewards balance of greater than zero points from Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, Better Buzz, Joe and the Juice, Bluestone Lane or The Human Bean is eligible to receive the free drink from Peet's.

In order to redeem the free beverage, customers first need to sign in or create a Peetnik Rewards account. Customers are then instructed to take a screengrab from a loyalty app of the one previously mentioned coffee brands. After uploading the screengrab, Peet's will convert it into a free drink reward that can be redeemed at a participating location on Sept. 29. The offer can't be redeemed at stores inside airports, supermarkets and other licensed locations.

"We know that coffee people can be a bit promiscuous in their hunt for a great cup. So, we wanted to reward them for their loyalty to the drink because, no matter where else you get your coffee, coffee people deserve great coffee," Peet's VP of brand marketing Jessica Buttimer said in a release.

Of course, Peet's is far from the only brand with a special promotion for National Coffee Day. Starbucks and Dunkin' are among the several brands that are also celebrating the occasion.