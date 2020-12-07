Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor Ceremony to Honor Those Killed in 1941 Attack

The military will broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar

By Audrey Mcavoy

6. USS Arizona Memorial ( Honolulu, Hawaii)
Getty Images

Officials were scheduled to gather in Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, though public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic mean no survivors will be present.

The military will broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar.

“I think it’s too bad, but it’s for safety reasons,” said Warren Upton, a 101-year-old who served on the USS Utah. He plans to watch the event from his home in San Jose, California.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 10 hours ago

Virus Updates: Millions Turn to Food Banks; Biden Unveils Health Team

Stacey Abrams 2 hours ago

Stacey Abrams in Spotlight as Georgia Senate Races Head to Runoffs

A moment of silence is scheduled to be held at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began 79 years ago. Aircraft will fly above the harbor in missing man formation immediately afterward.

Also during the ceremony, sailors aboard a Navy guided-missile destroyer will pass by the USS Arizona with its sailors standing along the rails to honor the sunken battleship. The Arizona remains in the same spot where it sank in 1941 after being hit by two bombs. More than 900 sailors and Marines remain entombed on board.

Altogether more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Upton was getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hitting the Utah. No one on board knew what caused the ship to shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

Upton swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid strafing planes. He sought refuge there for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

Utpon said he doesn't mind talking about that day. What upsets him more is losing shipmates over the years. He said only three crew members of the Utah are still alive, including himself.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pearl Harbor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us