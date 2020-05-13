Paul Manafort Released to Home Confinement Over Virus Concerns

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released to home confinement due to the risk of being infected by the coronavirus in prison, a person familiar with his case confirms to NBC News.

Manafort's attorneys requested that he be released due to underlying health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manafort, 71, has been serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for financial fraud at Federal Correctional Institution Loretto in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He was slated to be released from prison in November of 2024 but will now serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

Manafort's convictions stemmed from allegations he misled the U.S. government about lucrative foreign lobbying work, hid millions of dollars from tax authorities and encouraged witnesses to lie on his behalf.

He was convicted in federal court in Virginia in August 2018 and pleaded guilty in another case the following month in Washington, D.C. The two federal cases were an outgrowth of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference and did not relate to his work for Trump.

ABC News first reported Manafort's release.