Passengers evacuated from burning Delta plane at airport in Orlando

Video showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the engine of the Airbus A330 before passengers were seen escaping from the plane on emergency slides.

Passengers were forced to evacuate a Delta Air Lines plane when its engine caught fire at Orlando International Airport on Monday, officials said.

Delta Flight 1213 was heading to Atlanta and was pushing back from the gate for departure when an engine caught fire around 11:15 a.m., Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

Footage showed flames and heavy smoke coming from the engine of the Airbus A330 before passengers were seen escaping from the plane on emergency slides.

Several people were seen standing near the plane as ambulances arrived on the tarmac.

Credit: Dylan Wallace

Delta officials said the plane was at full capacity, with 282 customers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots on board but there were no reported injuries.

The customers were brought back to the terminal building and additional aircraft was being brought in to get the passengers to their destinations, airline officials said.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," Delta said in a statement.

Maintenance teams will be inspecting the aircraft, Delta said.

It's unclear what caused the fire but the FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story.

