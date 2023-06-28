Passenger rescued after falling off 10th deck of cruise ship, Coast Guard says

A Royal Caribbean passenger was rescued this week after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a cruise ship near the Dominican Republic, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials were alerted to the rescue of the 42-year-old woman, an American citizen, at about 5:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The Mariner of the Seas cruise ship was about 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana on its way to Willemstad, Curacao, when the passenger went overboard, according to the statement.

“The passenger was recovered alive and reported to be in good health, after reportedly falling into the water from 10th deck of the ship," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "No medical evacuation of the passenger was requested by the cruise ship. The passenger was being kept on the cruise ship’s medical facility and later transferred to the Hospital in Willemstad, Curacao for evaluation."

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the circumstances that led to the passenger going overboard.

