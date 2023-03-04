A passenger on a plane that was diverted to Bradley International Airport after a medical emergency on Friday has died and the National Transportation Safety Board said it was related to turbulence.

The NTSB said they are investigating the turbulence event involving a Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane that was diverted to Windsor Locks on Friday.

NTSB is investigating the March 3 turbulence event involving a Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane that diverted to Windsor Locks, Connecticut and resulted in fatal injuries to a passenger. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 4, 2023

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the airport at about 3:50 p.m. for a medical assist after a private plane landed at Bradley.

Airport officials said someone onboard the plane suffered a medical emergency.

A person onboard was taken to a nearby hospital. The Connecticut Airport Authority said there was no impact to airport operations.

According to the NTSB, a passenger on the plane has died. The person's identity has not been released.

State police said they can't provide any more information because of "the medical nature of the incident."