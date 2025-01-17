California Wildfires

California home burned in Eaton Fire days after being fully paid off

The Eaton Fire is 55% contained and has impacted over 14,000 acres of land.

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homeowner, Totress Beasley, had just made her final payment on her Pasadena home days before it was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. 

The home, described as a gathering place for worship and annual block parties, sat on Glen Avenue near the Pasadena-Altadena line. 

“The day before the fire took our home, the home was paid off the day before and it cleared Bank of America’s mortgage,” said Aaron Miller, Beasley’s son. “So we paid off the home in twelve and half years.”

Beasley learned about the destruction through the news and realized her home might not be left standing.

“And on the eighth, my friend calls me on Facetime and says, 'Your home is on the news, the fire has reached down to Glen and Montana and Pasadena,'” Miller said.

On Thursday, many residents returned to their neighborhoods for the first time since being evacuated. Now, those residents are taking the next steps following one of Southern California's most destructive wildfires.

The Eaton fire has burned over 14,000 acres and is at 55% containment as of Thursday night.

