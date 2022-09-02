Partial Human Remains Believed to Be Missing NY Teacher Located in Mass.

Massachusetts State Police said they have found human remains in Lee, Massachusetts, believed to be those of a New York teacher reported missing earlier this year.

On Thursday night, a civilian discovered the partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee.

Lee and state police responded to the scene, and have since located additional remains.

Investigators are still searching the area, and said the evidence collected so far indicates that the remains are likely those of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, whose family reported her missing on March 29. Her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was located unattended on Church Street at Longcope Park that same day in Lee.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since then, Lee police and fire, state police, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement resources have undertaken numerous searches for Marohn, without success.

Partial human remains have been located in a heavily- wooded area in #Lee, Mass. Preliminary investigation suggests they are those of a NY state woman who went missing while visiting the Berkshires in March. Search and investigation ongoing. https://t.co/LSt3cVdsYH @LeeMAPD pic.twitter.com/iFH8vuJAxo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 2, 2022

The circumstances surrounding Marohn's disappearance remain under investigation by police in Massachusetts and New York, as well as the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Marohn's disappearance was featured on NBC's Dateline, who spoke with her older brother, who set up a website -- findmeghanmarohn.com -- to spread the word about his missing sister and help police find her.

Peter Naple said he texted his sister on the night of March 26, and she said she was at the Red Lion Inn across the border in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. She told him she was in bed reading, and then didn't respond to subsequent texts.

“She was just taking a break,” Naples told Dateline. “Just, you know, some R&R.”

He said his sister, who was a writer and avid hiker, had been a teacher for about 18 years. One of her teaching colleagues said she had gone on personal paid leave through the end of the semester just days before her disappearance.

“Something upset her at school having to do with another colleague,” Ruth Ross told Dateline.

A friend of Marohn's later wrote in a blog post that she had fled to Massachusetts to escape someone who had been harassing her.