StormTracker

Evacuations issued, power substation offline after partial dam break in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is a partial dam break along the Yantic River after heavy wind-swept rain caused the river to overflow and that has led to evacuations in Bozrah and for Norwich Public Utilities to take a substation offline, disrupting power to thousands.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 10:45 a.m. because of a potential failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam and said it poses the hazard of life-threatening flash flooding for areas downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River.

The state Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said that it has issued an alert for the evacuation of Stockhouse Road in Bozrah, at the request of the town, due to the incident at the Fitchville Pond Dam.

Norwich Public Utilities said it has taken its Bean Hill Substation offline “to avoid potentially catastrophic damage” to the infrastructure after learning of the partial dam break north of the substation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

That has caused around 5,000 power outages.

The Yantic River has spilled over its banks in Norwich.

U.S. & World

Department of Agriculture 2 hours ago

USDA estimates 21 million kids will get summer food benefits through new program in 2024

decision 2024 3 hours ago

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to face off in Iowa for fifth Republican debate

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us