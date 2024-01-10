Evacuations issued, power substation offline after partial dam break in Connecticut

There is a partial dam break along the Yantic River after heavy wind-swept rain caused the river to overflow and that has led to evacuations in Bozrah and for Norwich Public Utilities to take a substation offline, disrupting power to thousands.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 10:45 a.m. because of a potential failure of the Fitchville Pond Dam and said it poses the hazard of life-threatening flash flooding for areas downstream from the Fitchville Pond Dam along the Yantic River.

The state Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said that it has issued an alert for the evacuation of Stockhouse Road in Bozrah, at the request of the town, due to the incident at the Fitchville Pond Dam.

Norwich Public Utilities said it has taken its Bean Hill Substation offline “to avoid potentially catastrophic damage” to the infrastructure after learning of the partial dam break north of the substation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

That has caused around 5,000 power outages.

The Yantic River has spilled over its banks in Norwich.