Partial Ceiling Collapse at Stamford Train Station Under Investigation

A partial ceiling collapse happened at the Stamford Train Station during peak travel Wednesday evening.

The mayor's office said officials were called to the train station at about 5:20 p.m. for a reported ceiling collapse. Responding crews determined there was a partial collapse near an escalator that is currently being replaced by the state Department of Transportation.

The DOT said a portion of the ceiling liner collapsed in one of the tunnel stairwells. The tunnel was quickly closed off and will remain closed until an investigation is completed, officials said.

A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries not related to the collapse, according to city officials. No other injuries were reported.

The State of Connecticut is working to determine the cause of the collapse. Building officials and firefighters are assisting with the investigation.

The DOT said there are ways for the public to get back and forth without using the tunnel, and staff members are there to guide travelers. All platforms remain accessible through the station.

Train operations were not impacted by the incident. A DOT spokesperson said it's unknown when the tunnel will reopen.