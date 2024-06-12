Heavy rain causes flooding, airport issues and I-95 closure in South Florida

A steady deluge of heavy rain caused flooding throughout South Florida Wednesday, leading to major issues at airports and on roadways including the closure of a stretch of Interstate 95 and a state of emergency being declared in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The emergency declaration was made Wednesday night by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and includes both counties.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout these counties," DeSantis said in the declaration. "Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for South Florida for the next several days which will further exacerbate ongoing flood conditions over already impacted and vulnerable metropolitan areas."

Major roadway flooding was being encountered across Miami-Dade and Broward, in areas including Hallandale Beach, downtown Miami, North Miami Beach and elsewhere.

“I’ve never seen this in my life,” one driver said.

Gladys Adriancen was heading home from work and got caught up in the flood waters. She waited hours for a tow truck on Northeast 163rd Street near 22nd Avenue in North Mimi Beach after she said water got inside her car.

"I got stuck with this car, if that car would move I would move too," she said. "Inside there, but now I see the machine is working but I'm afraid to drive the car."

The I-95 closure was happening in the southbound lanes at Griffin Road, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Oakland Park Boulevard and vehicles were being allowed to re-enter the highway at Stirling Road.

Heavy rain caused flooding in North Miami Beach, leading to dangerous conditions for drivers. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports.

One vehicle was flooded in the area but there were no reported injuries, FHP officials said. Officials said the closure would remain in effect until further notice and until the water drains from the highway.

Other areas of I-95 were also experiencing flooding, including the southbound ramp at 151st Street and the northbound ramp at 135th Street. Express lanes were also flooded at Northwest 67th Street.

Getty Images HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A person waits for help in a stalled vehicle sitting in the flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The region is being adversely impacted as tropical moisture passes through the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Miami-Dade, crews were working to reduce flooding in some hotspots, but officials said preparations began before the rain started falling.

“Miami-Dade County staff has been working proactively to prepare our community since before the rain started, and we are working to protect our residents and businesses," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “We ask residents and visitors to stay safe, stay inside, avoid flooded areas and remain vigilant for possible hazards.

Levine Cava later declared a state of emergency for the county in response to the flooding.

Brightline service between Miami and Aventura was suspended due to flooding. The Tri-Rail system was also experiencing some issues from flooding.

Officials in Fort Lauderdale said there was high water on some roadways across the city, including major thoroughfares like Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway near downtown.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis later signed a State of Emergency for the city Wednesday evening. A city spokesperson said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie pledged to devote any addi5tional resources to the city.

Due to continued heavy rainfall, there is high water on some roadways across the City, including major thoroughfares like Broward Boulevard and Federal Highway near downtown.



In Hollywood, first responders rushed to trapped motorists as several roads were left underwater.

"We are receiving calls of some people who are stuck in vehicles, they've driven in the flooded roads," city spokesperson Joann Hussey said.

Hussey said the hours of continuous rain had nearly rendered pumps useless because the equipment had nowhere to send the excess water.

"There is so much water that the pumps really don't have a lot places for (the water) to go right now," Hussey said.

At Dania Pointe in Dania Beach, cars were stuck on roadways or driving on sidewalks to get through the floodwaters.

Dania Beach Mayor A.J. Ryan told NBC6 the highest point in the city was flooded and said several streets were closed to keep water from getting into homes including the area east of U.S. 1 and Stirling Road between Dixie Highway and U.S. 1.

Wilton Manors Police reported that Andrews Avenue at 26th Street was underwater.

Authorities were advising motorists to stay off roadways as there were multiple reports of vehicles becoming stranded in flooded areas.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said there were delays and cancellations as there was standing water at the airport and neighboring roadways.

According to FlightAware, FLL had 224 delays and 181 cancellations as of around 4:30 p.m.

Miami International Airport also had flights that were being impacted by the weather. FlightAware reported 374 delays and 264 cancellations at MIA as of 4:30 p.m.

Both airports were urging travelers to check with their airline for flight information.

⚠️ #WeatherAdvisory (06/12/24) ⚠️

Check back with NBC6 for updates.