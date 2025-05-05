San Diego County

At least 3 dead after small boat overturns off San Diego County coast

The boat overturned just north of Torrey Pines State Beach.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people are dead and at least nine people are missing after a panga boat overturned Monday morning off the San Diego County coast.

At around 6:30 a.m., a boat overturned off Del Mar just north of Torrey Pines State Beach with three confirmed dead and four people taken to the hospital, said Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez.

Crews were searching for survivors. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the boat, a small, open, outboard-powered craft.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We're just doing our due diligence by checking if there's anybody else in the waters," Sanchez added. "And to this point, I don't have anything else to report, as far as missing or accounted for."

Details about the ages of the men and women aboard the boat were not immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us