Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Wildfires rage through Southern California

The Palisades and Eaton fires have destroyed neighborhoods and left tens of thousands evacuated from their homes, with a state of emergency in effect.

By NBCLA Staff

What to Know

  • A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county Wednesday as at least three fires continue to burn out of control in the area, fanned by a destructive windstorm.
  • The Palisades Fire that began Monday in the Pacific Palisades, sparked by a backyard fire, has destroyed an as-yet-uncountable number of homes and forced thousands to flee continues to burn, with new evacuation warnings issued for Malibu.
  • The Eaton Fire near Altadena has burned at least 2,200 acres, also leaving a devastating trail of scorched homes as it spreads rapidly through foothill neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.
  • Schools across the region have been canceled for Wednesday, and officials are urging parents to check with their campus or district for any up-to-the-minute status changes.
  • Evacuation efforts have been repeatedly complicated by snarled traffic situations as masses of people attempt to flee on limited highway space and narrow roads. See a list of road closures here.
  • Tens of thousands of households across the area remain without power.
  • The warm winds of up to 60 mph that are helping wildfires to spread across the LA metro area will last until at least Thursday
  • A third fire, the Hurst Fire burning in Sylmar, has prompted evacuation warnings.

Follow along below for live updates:

