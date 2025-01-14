California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: LA braces for extreme winds as disastrous fires still burn

There's worry this "particularly dangerous situation" could hamper firefighting efforts in the Palisades and Eaton fires areas and has the potential to spark new blazes in the region.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates:

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us