A Pennsylvania woman says two of her relatives were among the 18 people killed in two mass shootings in Maine.

The shootings occurred Wednesday night at two businesses in Lewiston.

Seven people were shot and killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley while eight people were shot and killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Other victims were transferred to various hospitals, three of whom have died. Eight of the dead have been identified and their family notified, while authorities are still working to identify the other 10.

Police identified 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, as a suspect in the shootings and they continue to search for him.

Kim McConville of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, told NBC News her family learned Thursday afternoon that her cousin Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were among the victims killed in one of the shootings.

Prior to learning that Young and his son had died, McConville said family members had pinged his cell phone to the bowling alley where one of the shootings took place. She described the panic her family felt while trying to reach out to Young.

“It's total chaos,” she said during an interview with NBC News before she found out her loved ones had died. “People aren't getting any of the information they need. You know, it's there. They're not getting anything new. They're not telling them any more than we're getting off a news conference.”

Photos of Bill Young and his son Aaron

McConville described Young and his son as “innocent people.”

“Just innocent people out for a night of bowling,” she said. “This was a children's event. You know, who expects a shooter to go into a children's event? But you know, this is a crazy world that we live in today.”