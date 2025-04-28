Crime and Courts

Owner of Texas mortuary accused of performing ‘experiments' on corpses

Adeline Bui, 50, conducted unauthorized studies on "the effects of embalming fluid" and cut off "heads, arms, and spines from remains," Austin police said

By David K. Li and Austin Mullen | NBC News

Capital Mortuary Services in Austin, Texas.
Google Maps

Texas mortuary owner is accused of conducting gruesome experiments on corpses, chopping off "heads, arms and spines" to test the impact of embalming fluids, officials said.

Adeline Ngan-Binh Bui, the 50-year-old operator of Capital Mortuary Services, was charged with abuse of corpse and tampering with government records, Austin police said.

An investigation began after an embalmer took the accusations to regulators with the Texas Funeral Commission, court documents showed.

Officials said Bui told investigators about the experiments.

"Bui also confirmed she had directed her employees to conduct experiments on bodies to study the effects of embalming fluid, with and without formaldehyde, which included cutting heads, arms, and spines from remains sent to her facility while acting in the licensed capacity as a mortuary," Austin police Detective Brice Bishop wrote in an April 17 affidavit supporting charges against Bui.

"She approximated up to 15 bodies had been mutilated and subject to experimentation," the affidavit reads.

Bui's attorney, Jessica Huynh, urged the public not to jump to any hasty conclusions about the woman, who is free on bail.

“Our criminal justice system is based on the presumption of innocence and a careful, critical evaluation of the evidence, facts, and their sources," Huynh said in a statement to NBC News.

"This case involves complexities that are not immediately apparent and should not be sensationalized. Our legal team remains fully committed to defending and advocating for our client, Adeline Bui, with the expectation of fairness and due process.”

This story first appeared at NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
