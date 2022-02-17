Broward

Over $1B in Seized Cocaine, Marijuana Offloaded in Florida

The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Coast Guard officials offloaded a massive amount of seized drugs worth over $1 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The Coast Guard Cutter James dropped off the 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana during an event at the Broward County port.

The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

“This massive cache of drugs is really the collective work of many. It’s 25 separate interdictions, five different Coast Guard cutters," the Coast Guard's Karl Schultz said.

In total, the drugs had an estimated street value of approximately $1.06 billion.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BrowardU.S. Coast GuardPort Everglades
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us