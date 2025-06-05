Over 15,000 pounds of beef jerky, snack sticks have been recalled — what to know

Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc., is recalling more than 15,000 pounds of beef jerky and beef snack stick products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on June 3.

The Utah-based company recalled its products after FSIS discovered during a product observation that the Worcestershire sauce used in its products had anchovies, an ingredient that was not declared on its label.

FSIS added that Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co. previously did not use anchovies in its Worcestershire sauce, but that a new version of the sauce does.

Specific brands impacted by the recall include Dry Lakes Ranch Beef, Idaho City Grocery, Jeff's Famous Beef Jerky, Last Stop Gourmet, Spear F. Cattle Co., Smokehouse Jerky Co., Twisselman Outfitters, Uncommon Ground, Wild Green Water Ranch and more.

The full list of labels is featured on the FSIS recall announcement.

FSIS added that any product with establishment number “EST. 20528” in the USDA mark of inspection are subject to the recall.

The recalled items were produced from May 30, 2023, to May 30, 2025, and there are currently “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption” of the company’s products, per FSIS.

Customers who have purchased products affected by the recall are advised not to consume them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers who are concerned about illness or injuries are recommended to contact a healthcare provider.

TODAY.com reached out to Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc., for comment but has not immediately heard back yet

