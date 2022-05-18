Organizer of Failed Fyre Festival Released Early From Federal Prison

The admitted fraudster behind the failed Fyre Festival was released from prison Wednesday, more than two years before the end of a six-year sentence handed down in 2018, his lawyer said.

Billy McFarland, 30, was transferred from a low security federal prison in Michigan on March 30, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

His lawyer, Jason Russo, said McFarland had remained in custody at a second facility before arriving at a halfway house in New York City on Wednesday.

