storms

More Than 500K Stuck at Home Without Power After Intense Storms

"It's boring as hell, and I'm about to go stir crazy," Mark Poole, of Memphis, Tennessee, said

Thomas Glover looks for a pocketbook at the storm damaged home of his sister-in-law April 13, 2020 in Livingston, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

After a deadly storm system raged across much of the country Sunday and Monday, killing at least 33 people and battering homes and power lines, more than 500,000 people across the South and East coasts are still without electricity, NBC News reports.

In the best of times, a power outage can be agonizing. But during a pandemic ...

On social media, complaints and tips about how to handle the unparalleled event were plentiful. A person in South Fulton, Georgia, said the combination of a shelter-in-place order and a lengthy power outage made her feel like she was on the Discovery Channel reality show "Naked and Afraid." Another person offered "fun" activities like staring at your fridge without opening it.

"It's boring as hell, and I'm about to go stir crazy," Mark Poole, of Memphis, Tennessee, said. "I'm good at sitting around doing nothing for about a day."

This article tagged under:

stormscoronavirus pandemicelectricity
