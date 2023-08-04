California judge arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in the couple's home

A judge in Southern California was arrested in the shooting investigation of his wife at their home.

Police responded Thursday night to the home of 72-year-old Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court judge, following a report of a shooting at the residence. Officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the home, police said.

She died at the scene.

Ferguson was arrested at the home, which is located in Anaheim Hills, an upscale neighborhood in the city of Anaheim. He was released on $1 million bail on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Details about a motive were not immediately available.

Neighbors said the couple had lived at the home for years.

Ferguson has been a judge in Orange County Superior Court since 2015. He began is legal career in 1983 as an Orange County Deputy District Attorney. He was named prosecutor of the year four times by the Orange County Narcotics Officers Association.

Ferguson earned a bachelor's degree from UC Irvine and his law degree from Western State College of Law in Irvine.

"Our thoughts go to the family," Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement Friday morning, City News Service reported. "We all pray for their comfort during this trying time.

"Although no case has been filed with our court, when appropriate, we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations. As this is a pending matter still under investigation, the court is unable to provide any further information at this time."

It was not immediately clear whether Ferguson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.