Teenager Killed in Crash on I-84 in Hartford

One person has died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Hartford early Saturday morning.
According to officials, 18-year old Christian Cruz, of New Britain, lost control of his vehicle and hit the center median near exit 48 shortly after 1 a.m.
Cruz was unresponsive on scene and was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital, police.
U.S. & World
Another person in the car was transported to the hospital but only sustained minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop H Barracks in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.