One in Custody in Connection With Suspected Human Smuggling Incident

One person has been taken into federal custody as authorities continue searching for dozens of migrants who called 911 while trapped inside a tank truck unable to breathe, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday.

Details about the individual, including the person's name and alleged role in the "suspected human smuggling event," have not been released.

The chilling call, which took place Monday but was obtained by NBC News on Friday, triggered an urgent search for the migrants in Texas. Surveillance images initially showed the tank truck in the San Antonio area, but a source close to the investigation told NBC News Friday night that the truck may have been found empty in Laredo.

In the 911 call recording, a man can be heard telling operators in Spanish that he and about 80 other people are trapped in a white tank truck. In the background, other people can be heard screaming for help, saying that they’re out of air.

