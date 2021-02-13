Human Smuggling

One in Custody in Connection With Suspected Human Smuggling Incident

In a chilling 911 call this week, a migrant told Texas dispatchers that he and about 80 others were trapped in a tank truck. They have not been found

Telemundo

One person has been taken into federal custody as authorities continue searching for dozens of migrants who called 911 while trapped inside a tank truck unable to breathe, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday.

Details about the individual, including the person's name and alleged role in the "suspected human smuggling event," have not been released.

The chilling call, which took place Monday but was obtained by NBC News on Friday, triggered an urgent search for the migrants in Texas. Surveillance images initially showed the tank truck in the San Antonio area, but a source close to the investigation told NBC News Friday night that the truck may have been found empty in Laredo.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Trump Acquitted: Senate Votes 57-43 at Impeachment Trial

White House 58 mins ago

These Are the 7 Republicans Who Voted to Convict Trump for Attack on U.S. Capitol

In the 911 call recording, a man can be heard telling operators in Spanish that he and about 80 other people are trapped in a white tank truck. In the background, other people can be heard screaming for help, saying that they’re out of air.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Human SmugglingTexasICEmigrants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us