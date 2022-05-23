Man Killed, 3 Others Survive After 300-Foot Fall Off Cliff in Southern California

A 25-year-old man has died after falling 300 feet from a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, California, authorities say, while three others were hospitalized for the same fall. Coroner's officials identified the victim hours after he died as Jerardo Huitzil.

The three survivors were banged up, but they were expected to make it, officials said. They were listed in stable condition.

Fire officials made a daring airlift rescue along the steep, jagged cliffs after the group early Monday morning.

Vincent Avila, 25, of Los Angeles, is recovering at Harbor UCLA Medical Center with broken ribs and minor kidney damage.

"This is a miracle," said his mother, Irma.

She says her son told her that he and three friends went to the cliffs Sunday night to go hiking and hang out. Avila says one of the girls had to go to the bathroom outside in the dark and slipped and fell down the cliff.

The other three sat at the edge trying to find her in the dark, and they slipped too.

Avila says her son told her his male friend was knocked out during the fall. He didn't realize the man had died. Vincent, who lost his shoes and his phone on the cliff, began walking to try and get help.

Vincent says he walked for hours before he found help, and rescue crews were called to the scene near Paseo del Mar and Avon Road.

People who live nearby the cliffs, which have no guard rails in the area, say they are dangerous especially at night due to loose soil, slippery rocks and tree roots.

"You have to be very careful if it's dark," said Rakesh Sharma. "You can easily trip and if you trip you're gonna tumble."