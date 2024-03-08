Oil prices steady as market weighs mixed U.S. jobs report

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Crude oil futures were little changed on Friday as traders digested what a mixed U.S. jobs report may mean for the future course of interest rates.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 19 cents, or 0.24%, to $78.74 a barrel. The Brent contract for May dropped 22 cents, or 0.27%, to $82.74 a barrel.

The U.S. added 275,000 jobs in February, compared to 198,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. But the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress Thursday that the central bank is "not far" from cutting rates. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that the Fed wants more confidence that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%.

"When we do get that confidence, and we're not far from it, it'll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction," Powell said.

Lower interest rates typically stimulate economic growth, which supports crude oil demand.

U.S. & World

solar eclipse 13 mins ago

How do animals react during a total solar eclipse?

Daylight Saving Time 1 hour ago

Can daylight saving time affect your health? What to know and how to prepare

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us