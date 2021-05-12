Ohio Residents Can Win $1 Million Prize if They Get COVID Vaccines, Gov. Announces

Officials across the United States are looking for unique solutions to overcome coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine upped the ante in a big way.

In a series of social media posts Wednesday, DeWine announced that the state of Ohio will randomly select five residents who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and those residents will receive a prize of $1 million.

The drawings will begin on May 26, and will occur on each successive Wednesday for five consecutive weeks, DeWine says:

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

According to the governor, names for the drawing will be taken from the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration database. Residents will also be able to sign up via a website if their name isn’t in the voter database.

Residents must be 18 years or age, and must have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine prior to the drawing to be eligible.

For those residents under the age of 18, there is another prize on the table as well. Beginning May 26, residents 17 years and younger who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be eligible to win a full four-year scholarship to any public university in the state of Ohio, including tuition, room, board and books:

On Wednesday, May 26th, we will announce the winner of a drawing of all those 17 years old and under who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to our State of Ohio universities. This will include tuition, room and board, and books. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

A website will open on May 18 for residents to sign up for the drawing, DeWine says.

The funding for the lottery prizes and college tuition will be drawn from federal coronavirus relief funds, DeWine’s office says.

The drawings are the latest effort by state and local officials and private companies to encourage residents to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In Alabama, residents who get their coronavirus vaccine shots on May 15 will be allowed to take a lap around the world-famous Talladega Superspeedway.

In New York City, residents who get their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots prior to Mets and Yankees games will get a free ticket to a future game.

The NFL is getting in on the action as well, giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI, set to take place next February in Los Angeles.