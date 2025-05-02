WATCH: Ohio driver causes three-car pile-up after missing exit

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers what not to do after missing an exit on the highway.

A video released Thursday by ODOT shows a red van coming to a complete stop in the middle of Interstate-71 just past an exit on the right, causing a multi-car accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Several cars pass on either side of the van, which sat in the middle of the three-lane highway with its right turn signal on as two vehicles, one grey and one white, came to a stop behind the van.

A few seconds later, a fourth car drives up behind the three-car group but fails to stop in time, crashing into the back of the white vehicle and sending it spiraling into the grey one.

As traffic stalls on either side of the middle lane to avoid the crash, the red vehicle finds an opening to the right, creeping over to its exit and leaving the scene seemingly unharmed.

HINT: The answer is NEVER B. Do not be this driver. pic.twitter.com/PYh85B6ICR — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 1, 2025

"Do not be this driver," ODOT warned in a tweet.