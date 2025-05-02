Ohio

WATCH: Ohio driver causes three-car pile-up after missing exit

A video released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a red van coming to a complete stop in the middle lane of a busy highway.

By Julia Yohe

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers what not to do after missing an exit on the highway.

A video released Thursday by ODOT shows a red van coming to a complete stop in the middle of Interstate-71 just past an exit on the right, causing a multi-car accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Several cars pass on either side of the van, which sat in the middle of the three-lane highway with its right turn signal on as two vehicles, one grey and one white, came to a stop behind the van.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A few seconds later, a fourth car drives up behind the three-car group but fails to stop in time, crashing into the back of the white vehicle and sending it spiraling into the grey one.

As traffic stalls on either side of the middle lane to avoid the crash, the red vehicle finds an opening to the right, creeping over to its exit and leaving the scene seemingly unharmed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Do not be this driver," ODOT warned in a tweet.

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us