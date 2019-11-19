Chicago Officer Shot During Gun Battle With Bank Robbery Suspect

A Chicago police officer and two other individuals are in critical condition after a gun battle in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities say.

According to police, the officer engaged in a "gun battle" with an armed bank robbery suspect and was shot just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lowell Street and Irving Park Road.

The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Sources tell NBC 5 that the officer was "responsive" after the shooting, but no further updates on his condition were immediately available.

A 15-year-old boy was shot during the gunfire and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The first reports of gunfire were heard on scanner traffic just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, but no further information is available at this time.

