Chicago Officer Shot During Gun Battle With Bank Robbery Suspect - NBC New York
Chicago Officer Shot During Gun Battle With Bank Robbery Suspect

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A Chicago police officer and two other individuals are in critical condition after a gun battle in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities say. 

    According to police, the officer engaged in a "gun battle" with an armed bank robbery suspect and was shot just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lowell Street and Irving Park Road. 

    The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Sources tell NBC 5 that the officer was "responsive" after the shooting, but no further updates on his condition were immediately available. 

    A 15-year-old boy was shot during the gunfire and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. 

    A 20-year-old man was also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. 

    The first reports of gunfire were heard on scanner traffic just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, but no further information is available at this time. 

