A Gloucester Township police officer has been arrested and charged for a hit and run involving a bicyclist on June 20 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Christopher Bucceroni, 28, a nine-year veteran with the police department was identified as the driver involved in the hit and run that resulted in serious injuries.

He has been charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

On June 20, at approximately 2;27 a.m. the Gloucester Police Department was called to the area of Erial Road and Blackwood-Clementon Road for a hit and run collision between a car and a bicyclist, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators determined that a dark colored SUV struck an 18-year-old man on a bicycle and failed to stop. The victim was found in the road suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition

Bucceroni was off duty and driving his personally owned vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Rav 4, at the time of crash.

On June 21, Bucceroni, of West Deptford, surrendered his personal vehicle and himself to police.

The investigation was immediately turned over to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit.

Bucceroni has been suspended without pay, with the intent to dismiss, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement.

“The men and women that I work with are good and noble public servants who go out day in and day out to serve our community with integrity and honor. We would ask that we not be judged by the off-duty actions of this one officer,” Harkins said in a statement. “Our heartfelt prayers and wishes for a full and speedy recovery, go out [to] the victim and his family.”

