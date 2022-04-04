NY Mob Hitman Who Escaped Federal Custody Captured in Florida

A New York mobster who escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, was captured in South Florida Monday morning.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family who had escaped on March 28, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service from the Southern District of Florida and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Hialeah, officials said.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house near Orlando in February.

Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and "was placed on escape status" last Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo's request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Taddeo had been scheduled to be at the halfway house until his release in February 2023.