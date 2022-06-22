New York

NY Man to Be Charged With Attacking 4 Women in Philadelphia

White is accused of randomly punching three women along the 1200 block of Morris Street on June 15, then attacking another one on the 1900 block of South 13th Street a few minutes later

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A New York man is set to be charged with assaulting four women in two separate attacks that were captured on video in South Philadelphia.

Malcolm White faces counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said Wednesday.

White is accused of randomly punching three women along the 1200 block of Morris Street on June 15, then attacking another one on the 1900 block of South 13th Street a few minutes later.

The first attack left a 27-year-old woman with a swollen lip, a 29-year-old with a broken nose and another 29-year-old with a swollen lip and cuts to her face, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said last week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Around 20 minutes later, a man matching the description of the suspect in the Morris Street attack, now identified as White – 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a stocky build and wearing a red jacket – went up to a woman sitting on a porch and punched her unconscious, Vanore said.

Roh said authorities also had video showing that assault.

White is currently jailed in neighboring Montgomery County. Court records show he’s charged there with aggravated assault, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle and related counts. Vanore said last week that he had been arrested a man in Whitpain Township for attacking a woman during a carjacking.

U.S. & World

gas prices 11 hours ago

Biden Proposes 3-Month Federal Gas Tax Holiday, Urges States to Do the Same

11 mins ago

Nursing Home Owner Whose Residents Suffered in Ida Arrested

The court records also indicate White is from Brooklyn, New York. They do not list an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

This article tagged under:

New YorkMontgomery CountySouth Philadelphia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us